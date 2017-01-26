Mali arrests two suspects in planned ...

Mali arrests two suspects in planned terror attack

Malian officials said Friday two suspected jihadists have been arrested after they planned to stage a suicide attack in the capital Bamako during the France-Africa summit earlier this month. "In two separate operations in Bamako on Thursday, Malian special intelligence operatives arrested two jihadists who were preparing to commit a large scale attack in Bamako against foreign targets," a security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

