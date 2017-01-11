Libyan military chief visits Russian aircraft carrier
The Russian Defense Ministry says Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier Wednesday. The carrier and accompanying ships are coming home from a mission off Syria's coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC