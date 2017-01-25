Libyan east-based army routs militant...

Libyan east-based army routs militants from part of Benghazi

A Libyan military spokesman says troops have routed Islamic militants from a key area they controlled in the eastern city of Benghazi. The official speaks for the armed forces that answer to the internationally recognized parliament based in eastern Libya.

