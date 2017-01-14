Liberia: Charles Taylor's ex-wife nam...

Liberia: Charles Taylor's ex-wife named as VP candidate

Liberia's international soccer star turned presidential candidate has named the ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor as his running mate. In a statement broadcast by Liberian radio stations Monday morning, George Weah said he and Jewel Howard-Taylor would head a coalition of three parties.

