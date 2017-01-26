Kenyan court stops deportation of 2 South Sudanese men
" A court in Kenya has ordered authorities not to deport two South Sudanese men who have been missing and are affiliated with South Sudan's opposition. The high court in the capital, Nairobi, ordered officials not to remove Samuel Dong Luak and Idri Aggrey Ezbon from Kenya without following legal procedures.
