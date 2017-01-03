Kenya native killed in crash was buil...

Kenya native killed in crash was building ties in Lowell

Family and friends of a local man who died as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash on Interstate 495 are raising money to hold a local service and send his body to his home country of Kenya. Eustace Wanjugu, 31, of Lowell, was driving on I-495 South the night of Dec. 30 when his 2005 Nissan Murano veered off the highway in Westford, striking a guardrail and landing in a ditch.

