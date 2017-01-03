Kenya arrests 2 suspects accused of plotting Nairobi attack
" Kenyan police say they have arrested two suspects accused of planning an attack in the capital, Nairobi. He said in a statement Tuesday that Abdulafatah Nur Ali was arrested in Nairobi with a fraudulent national identity card and refugee certificate, and that Farah Shaleh Aden was arrested in Garissa.
