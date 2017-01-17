'I've never done anything like this':...

'I've never done anything like this': Woman hikes Kilimanjaro for AIDS awareness

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Gruelling conditions and challenging weather are just some of the problems a Radlett woman will face when she climbs Kilimanjaro for charity. Today, Ayoola Bandele will join a team of 18 to climb the world's highest, free-standing mountain in support of HIV awareness and testing in Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Fri river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Thu Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC