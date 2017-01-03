Italy reopening embassy in Libyan cap...

Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith

" Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the Rome foreign ministry says is a show of support for Libya's stabilization process. In a statement Monday, the Italian foreign ministry said the reopening of the embassy was a sign of friendship with the former Italian colony and a demonstration of faith in its stabilization efforts.

