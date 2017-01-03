Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith
" Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the Rome foreign ministry says is a show of support for Libya's stabilization process. In a statement Monday, the Italian foreign ministry said the reopening of the embassy was a sign of friendship with the former Italian colony and a demonstration of faith in its stabilization efforts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
