In Central African Republic, 'impunit...

In Central African Republic, 'impunity on staggering scale'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The London-based group's new report says years of deadly violence between Christians and Muslims have devastated an already deeply impoverished country. Hundreds have escaped in large-scale prison breaks, and many accused of the worst crimes have never been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC