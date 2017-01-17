In Africa, Obama's presidency couldn'...

In Africa, Obama's presidency couldn't help but be personal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Saturday June 29, 2013 file photo, a child has their photograph taken by their parents next to paintings of President Barack Obama, center, and former South African President Nelson Mandela, left, outside the Mediclinic Heart Hospital where Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, South Africa. Africa was electrified by the rise of Barack Obama, the first U.S. president of African descent, who took aim at the twin scourges of corruption and dictatorship and sent thousands of troops to fight one of the most terrifying disease outbreaks in decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 14 Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC