IMF's Lagarde in Central African Republic to urge support
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund is making her first visit to Central African Republic to encourage the global community to support a country whose infrastructure has been "shattered" by conflict. Christine Lagarde was in the deeply impoverished nation on Wednesday and later was stopping in Uganda on her African visit.
