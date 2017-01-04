I return home with uneasiness - Harru...

I return home with uneasiness - Harruna Attah

Ghana's High Commissioner to Namibia and Botswana, Harruna Attah says he is returning home with some uneasiness since his critics see his service to the nation as a crime. "As I head home after two-and-a-half years of service to my country, I cannot help the unease I feel about returning home to a country where some people look at my service as some kind of a crimea ," the former Chief Editor of the Accra Mail wrote in an article titled: Serving my country: From Namibia with love or the Returning Diplomats.

