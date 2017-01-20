How Borno youths hypnotise, rape teenage girls-NSCDC

T he Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, yesterday, said some youths in Maiduguri now hypnotise teenage girls with drugs and charms to rape them. The Commandant of the corps, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, who made the disclosure in an interview in Maiduguri, said the command recorded three cases of rape in one week between December 20 and 30, 2016.

