Herdsmen on rampage, kill 7 in Delta, Kaduna

KAFANCHAN It was another weekend of killings as the Adamawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. In Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Nigerian Army Brigade, killing five soldiers at Buni/Yadi military post about 6.15pm on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.