Herdsmen on rampage, kill 7 in Delta, Kaduna
KAFANCHAN It was another weekend of killings as the Adamawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state. In Yobe State, suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Nigerian Army Brigade, killing five soldiers at Buni/Yadi military post about 6.15pm on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|18 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC