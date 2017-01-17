Government loses court bid to block f...

Government loses court bid to block foreign couple's rendition damages claims

The claimants say UK authorities were involved in their unlawful detention and mistreatment when they were arrested as suspected insurgents in Afghanistan and Iraq A Government attempt to block a damages claim by a Libyan dissident and his wife who allege the UK participated in their abduction and rendition to Tripoli more than a decade ago has failed at the Supreme Court. Abdel Hakim Belhaj and his Moroccan wife Fatima Boudchar, who say they were tortured after their kidnap during the days of Colonel Gaddafi's regime, are claiming against former foreign secretary Jack Straw.

Chicago, IL

