Gambia official accused of overseeing torture arrested in Senegal
The Gambia official accused of overseeing the torture of prisoners under former leader Yahya Jammeh has been arrested, police in Senegal say. The Gambia official accused of overseeing the torture of prisoners under former leader Yahya Jammeh has been arrested, police in Senegal say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC