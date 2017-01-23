Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somal...

Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 12 killed

At least eight people were killed and 14 injured as Somali security forces ended a siege by extremist fighters who stormed a hotel in the capital, police said. Four al-Shabab attackers were also killed in the attack on Dayah hotel, which is often frequented by government officials, said Col.

