Ex-Nigerian leaders sing for peace af...

Ex-Nigerian leaders sing for peace after acknowledging 'mess we made'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Former Nigerian rulers have banded together to sing a hymn for peace in the troubled nation, with some acknowledging they had a role in creating the "mess". http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/exnigerian-leaders-sing-for-peace-after-acknowledging-mess-we-made-35341172.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35341171.ece/3f388/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-bd5433fa-a9b5-4ded-a87b-48b1f9e63c0e_I1.jpg Former Nigerian rulers have banded together to sing a hymn for peace in the troubled nation, with some acknowledging they had a role in creating the "mess".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Tue bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC