Ex-Congo Republic Opposition Leader Arrested after Months in Hiding

A former opposition leader in Republic of Congo was arrested Tuesday for arms possession after months in hiding, police said. Okombi Salissa, who lost last year's election to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, but accused the longtime leader of rigging the poll, had an arrest warrant out against him since December for holding weapons.

