Equatorial Guinea's Spendthrift Vice President Faces Corruption Trial in Paris
This file photo taken on June 24, 2013 shows Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, arriving at Malabo stadium for ceremonies to celebrate his 41st birthday. Teodorin Obiang Nguema has luxuriated in spectacular mansions in Malibu and Paris, traveled in expensive sports cars, yachts and a private jet, amassed a multi-million-dollar art collection and once went on a reported $80,000 shopping spree at Gucci.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec 7
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC