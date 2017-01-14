Eq. Guinea opposition denounces arrival of Gambia's Jammeh
Equatorial Guinea's opposition has denounced the government's decision to welcome exiled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who flew to the Central African nation over the weekend after 22 years in power.
