Emirati man held on spying charges in Libya found dead

A Libyan spokesman says an Emirati national detained since 2015 on spying charges has been found dead after militiamen stormed the detention center where he was being held and killed him. Sadik al-Sour of the public prosecution office told The Associated Press on Thursday that Yousuf Mubarak Welayti was seized by militiamen who raided the Hadaba prison in Tripoli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.