Egypt drops case against mob that attacked Christian woman
Egyptian prosecutors have thrown out a case brought by an elderly Christian woman against several members of a Muslim mob who stripped off her clothes and paraded her naked through the streets, her lawyer said Sunday. Last May's assault in the central Minya province began after rumors spread that the son of the 70-year-old woman had an affair with a Muslim woman - a taboo in majority Muslim and conservative Egypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC