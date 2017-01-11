Despite suffering without doctors, Ke...

Despite suffering without doctors, Kenyans support strike

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, pregnant Sharon Andisi, 23, arrives outside the Pumwani Maternity Hospital, only to be turned away because of a month-long strike by state doctors, in Nairobi, Kenya. Such scenes have become frequent across Kenya as the doctors' strike stretches into a second month, with doctors adamant that President Uhuru Kenyatta's government must honor a collective bargaining agreement it signed in 2013 to increase their salaries by 180 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC