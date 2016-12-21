Deputy leader of Libya's U.N.-backed ...

Deputy leader of Libya's U.N.-backed government resigns

A deputy leader of Libya's Government of National Accord announced his resignation on Monday, saying the U.N.-backed administration had failed to tackle urgent problems arising from years of conflict and political disarray. The resignation of Musa al-Koni casts doubt on the future of the government in its current form, just over a year after it was launched under a U.N.-mediated deal that had only partial support from Libya's rival factions.

Chicago, IL

