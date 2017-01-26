Death toll in Somalia hotel blast ris...

Death toll in Somalia hotel blast rises to 26, police say

A Somali police official says the death toll in Wednesday's attack on a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 26. Capt. Mohamed Hussein says 52 others were injured in the assault that began with a suicide car bomb exploding at the hotel gate.

