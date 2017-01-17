Death toll in Mali suicide blast rise...

Death toll in Mali suicide blast rises to more than 50

Read more: Prince George Citizen

A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a camp in northern Mali on Wednesday, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 100 soldiers and former fighters now trying to stabilize the region. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion quickly fell on the Islamic extremist groups operating in the area which oppose the 2015 peace agreement that brought the parties together.

Chicago, IL

