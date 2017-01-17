Death Toll From Nigerian Strike On Displaced Persons Camp Rises To 90: Aid Group
Doctors Without Borders says that the death toll has risen to "about 90" from a Nigerian military airstrike Tuesday on a displaced persons camps in the country's restive Borno state. Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has said that the bombing happened during an operation targeting Boko Haram militants and was accidental.
