Death Toll From Nigerian Strike On Displaced Persons Camp Rises To 90: Aid Group

Doctors Without Borders says that the death toll has risen to "about 90" from a Nigerian military airstrike Tuesday on a displaced persons camps in the country's restive Borno state. Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has said that the bombing happened during an operation targeting Boko Haram militants and was accidental.

Chicago, IL

