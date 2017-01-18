Death toll climbs after Nigeria mista...

Death toll climbs after Nigeria mistakenly bombs refugee camp :0

New York Post

At least 46 "severely injured" people remain in a refugee camp that Nigeria's military says it mistakenly bombed and they need urgent evacuation, the International Committee for the Red Cross said Wednesday. "Patients are attended to in an open-air space in a precarious environment," the aid group's statement said, raising the possibility that the death toll could significantly rise.

