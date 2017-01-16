Congo government says M23 rebel fight...

Congo government says M23 rebel fighters cross over border from Uganda

Armed fighters led by the military commander of former Congolese rebel group M23 have crossed the border into the Democratic Republic of Congo from Uganda, Congolese officials said on Sunday. The rebels had been in camps for demobilized fighters in Uganda following their defeat in 2013.

