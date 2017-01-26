Confirmed: [email protected] Committe...

Confirmed: [email protected] Committee won't receive allowance

GhanaWeb

Joy News can confirm that the 60th Anniversary planning Committee has resolved to forfeit all allowances and remuneration following public concern that the national celebration will be a burden on a struggling economy. "The service to be rendered by the committee members will be strictly on a pro bono basis," a statement signed by Chair of the Committee, Ken Amankwa, said.

Chicago, IL

