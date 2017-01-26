Confirmed: [email protected] Committee won't receive allowance
Joy News can confirm that the 60th Anniversary planning Committee has resolved to forfeit all allowances and remuneration following public concern that the national celebration will be a burden on a struggling economy. "The service to be rendered by the committee members will be strictly on a pro bono basis," a statement signed by Chair of the Committee, Ken Amankwa, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC