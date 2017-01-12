Central African Republic: UN-backed h...

Central African Republic: UN-backed humanitarian plan aims to save 2.2 million lives

New York, Jan 14 : The Government of the Central African Republic and the United Nations humanitarian country team on Friday launched the nearly $400 million response plan for the 2017-2019 period to meet the basic needs of 2.2 million Central Africans. [NK World] According to a press release from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , the response plan, with a budget of $399.5 million, covers three strategic objectives: save more lives; strengthen the protection of affected populations; and preserve human dignity by restoring access to basic social services and livelihoods.

Chicago, IL

