Central African Republic: Gunmen kill...

Central African Republic: Gunmen kill Bangladeshi peacekeeper

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Daily Star

The victim, Abdur Rahim, 29, was a soldier of Bangladesh Army. Son of Abdul Majed of Hazipur village in Satkhira, he left behind his wife and a five-month-old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) 7 hr Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,667,697

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC