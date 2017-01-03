Central African Republic Christians, Muslims unite to heal trauma

Blindfolds secured tightly, more than a dozen men and women are led by their partners around leafy plants and trees in the compound of an international charity in the Central African Republic's capital, Bangui. The occasional stumble sends nervous laughter around the group of Christians and Muslims who have been paired up at random for the experiment - an exercise in building trust between communities torn apart by conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.