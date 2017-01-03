Central African Republic Christians, Muslims unite to heal trauma
Blindfolds secured tightly, more than a dozen men and women are led by their partners around leafy plants and trees in the compound of an international charity in the Central African Republic's capital, Bangui. The occasional stumble sends nervous laughter around the group of Christians and Muslims who have been paired up at random for the experiment - an exercise in building trust between communities torn apart by conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Dec 9
|Lynn50
|124
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC