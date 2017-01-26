Cash-strapped Zimbabwe offers workers...

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe offers workers land instead of bonuses

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Zimbabwe authorities offered residential land to government employees in lieu of annual bonuses, unions said on Thursday, rejecting a proposal that suggests the cash squeeze gripping the country is unlikely to ease this year. The southern African nation's economy stagnated last year, fanning anti-government protests and compounding President Robert Mugabe's problems ahead of national elections due in 2018.

