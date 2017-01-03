Captured militant confirms death of Benghazi militia leader
The Libyan military reports that a captured militant has confirmed the killing of Wissam Ben Hamid, the leader of militia groups in the eastern city of Benghazi. Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mesmary reported on Friday that the captured spokesman of the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, a coalition of armed groups controlling two remaining militia strongholds in Libya's second largest city, confirmed during videotaped interrogations Ben Hamid's killing in an air strike nearly a month ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
