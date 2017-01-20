Burundi minister shot dead in capital...

Burundi minister shot dead in capital: police

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A gunman killed Burundi's environment minister early on Sunday, police said, the first murder of a senior government figure in nearly two years of political violence. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, was attacked as he travelled home in the central African nation's capital Bujumbura, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said in a tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Dec 9 Lynn50 124
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec 7 Isak n wilhelm 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,587

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC