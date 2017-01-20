Burundi minister shot dead in capital: police
A gunman killed Burundi's environment minister early on Sunday, police said, the first murder of a senior government figure in nearly two years of political violence. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, was attacked as he travelled home in the central African nation's capital Bujumbura, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said in a tweet.
