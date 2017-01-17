British Government criticised securit...

British Government criticised security at Sousse hotels months before Tunisia terror attack

The attacks, which killed 30 Britons including Gateshead grandmother Lisa Burbidge, took place months after a damning report on security Security at beach hotels in the Tunisian resort of Sousse was criticised in a report produced for the British Government months before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack there, an inquest has heard. The January 2015 "recce" of hotels included the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba where extremist Seifeddine Rezgui massacred tourists - including 30 Britons and three Irish citizens - the following June.

