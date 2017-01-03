Boko Haram attacks Nigerian army base...

Boko Haram attacks Nigerian army base, five soldiers killed

11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Five Nigerian soldiers and more than 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed when the jihadists attacked an army base in the remote northeast where the group has been fighting for an Islamic state, a military source said on Sunday. Boko Haram attacked an army brigade in Buni Yadi in Yobe state late on Saturday, an army spokesman said by text message, without giving a casualty figure.

