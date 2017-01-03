Blast kill 3 in Somali restaurant frequented by soldiers
Soldiers stand in the rubble of a destroyed building near the scene of a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Jan, 2, 2017. An attacker detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport, killing several people, according to a police officer.
