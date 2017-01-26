Back to favorite topic, Egypt's leader blasts 'evil people'
In this handout photo provided by the Egyptian presidency, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, addresses a youth meeting in the southern city of Aswan on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Egypt's president has returned to some of his favorite topics, angrily denouncing the "evil people" plotting against his country and questioning the ideology of Islamic militants waging an insurgency against his government.
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
