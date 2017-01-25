At least 4 killed in trio of suicide ...

At least 4 killed in trio of suicide attacks in Nigeria

Police and witnesses say at least four people have been killed in three attacks by suicide bombers in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri. Borno state police commissioner Damian Chukwu says the first attack late Tuesday involved a male bomber who was shot dead by a military sniper after he was seen moving toward a security checkpoint.

