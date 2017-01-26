Armed extremists threaten teachers in northern Burkina Faso
" Burkina Faso's security minister says heavily armed Islamic extremists forced their way into schools in the north this week and demanded that teachers stop instructing in French and instead focus only on Islam and the Quran. Simon Compaore told journalists Friday that soldiers had been deployed to Baraboule commune, where the incidents occurred, and surrounding areas near the border with Mali.
