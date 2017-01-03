#ANC105: ANC fills #OrlandoStadium, m...

#ANC105: ANC fills #OrlandoStadium, many still outside

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

President Jacob Zuma arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the ANC's 105th anniversary bash. He was scheduled to address the crowd at 11am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 5 hr The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) 21 hr Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec 17 jcofe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC