#ANC105: ANC fills #OrlandoStadium, many still outside
President Jacob Zuma arrives at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the ANC's 105th anniversary bash. He was scheduled to address the crowd at 11am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|5 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|21 hr
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec 17
|jcofe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC