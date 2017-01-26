Al-Shabab, Kenya trade claims in morning attack in Somalia
A spokesman for extremist group al-Shabab said Friday its fighters killed at least 51 Kenyan soldiers in an attack on a military base in Somalia. But Kenya denied it, saying "scores" of the extremist fighters were killed instead while repelling the assault.
