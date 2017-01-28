Agyarko's 'bribe' has been returned; we thought it was sitting allowance - Ayariga

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga says minority members of Parliament's Appointments Committee currently vetting nominees for various portfolios in the new government have had to return an amount of GHA 3000.00 doled out to each of them ostensibly to bribe them. Ayariga told Radio Gold on Friday that they had initially been handed the money by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and assumed it was sitting allowance for members of the committee, only to later hear that the money had come from Energy Minister nominee, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, to influence his approval for the post.

