African worm disease from dirty water nearly eradicated, says Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter , who has been working for decades to eradicate Guinea worm disease, says only 25 human cases of the illness were reported worldwide in 2016. When The Carter Center joined the battle to eliminate Guinea worm disease in the mid-1980s, there were about 3.5 million cases in 21 countries, the former president said Wednesday.
