Africa: Ghanaians to Support Uganda C...

Africa: Ghanaians to Support Uganda Cranes Against Black Stars

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two and a half years later, the Ghanian public has not forgiven the national team for their Brazil 2014 World Cup greed. Back then, the team held the country at ransom by threatening not to honour the match with Portugal if their $3m bonuses had not been delivered prior to kick-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,522 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC