3 Suicide Bombers Kill 2 on Market Day in Northeast Nigeria
Three women suicide bombers, including two carrying babies on their backs, detonated explosions Friday at a checkpoint Nigeria's northeastern town of Madagali where people were being searched before entering a bustling weekly market, witnesses and an official said. The blasts killed the women, the babies and two self-defense fighters who wanted to search the bombers, they said.
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec 19
|110165hos
|3
